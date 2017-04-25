April 25 Guangdong Jialong Food Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 17 million yuan to 26.7 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 24.2 million yuan

* Says that product promotion, adjustment of product structure, new market development and increased expense as main reasons for the forecast

