BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 0.02 percent to 5.9 percent, or to be 15 million yuan to 15.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 15.9 million yuan
* Says that increased sales expense as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XhecRn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency