April 27 Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 0.02 percent to 5.9 percent, or to be 15 million yuan to 15.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 15.9 million yuan

* Says that increased sales expense as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XhecRn

