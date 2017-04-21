April 21Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 93.5 percent, or to be 30.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (15.5 million yuan) * In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 85 million yuan

