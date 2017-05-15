UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell assets and liabilities of chemical fiber business (the target)
* Says estimated value of the target is 290.5 million yuan and transaction amount will be no less than 226 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eTMvnf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources