Australia shares climb on financials, materials; NZ ends at record high
June 29 Australian shares rose to their highest closing level in two weeks with banks and miners pushing the index higher, mirroring solid gains on Wall Street.
June 28 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd
* Says it withdraws bond issue application due to current market condition and company's strategy
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tWr33j
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 29 Australian shares rose to their highest closing level in two weeks with banks and miners pushing the index higher, mirroring solid gains on Wall Street.
* PRELIM. Q2 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Ramon S. Matias, first vice president has resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: