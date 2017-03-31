March 31 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-Stock Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire electric vehicle power battery firm for about 2.9 billion yuan ($421.24 million) via share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan to fund projects, acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ogNEI8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)