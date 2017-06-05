June 5 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 8

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/POEAFm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)