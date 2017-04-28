BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
April 28 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -28.7 percent to 3.0 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 130 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (126.2 million yuan)
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: