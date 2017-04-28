April 28 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -28.7 percent to 3.0 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 130 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (126.2 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RoAGD2

(Beijing Headline News)