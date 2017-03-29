BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 21
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
March 29Guangdong Super Telecom Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SFAL9F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21