March 28Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 49.7 million yuan to 53.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 38.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is steady improvement of main business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MerFmr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)