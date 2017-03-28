BRIEF-Faes Farma to pay complementary dividend of 0.018 eur/shr
* SAID ON TUESDAY TO PAY COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.018 EUROS PER SHARE FOR FY 2016 STARTING JUNE 20
March 28Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 49.7 million yuan to 53.5 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 38.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is steady improvement of main business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MerFmr
* Says it receives patent, named autologous and allogenic adipose-derived stromal stem cell composition for treating fistulas
* Says it plans to issue about 15 million new shares of its common stock