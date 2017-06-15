Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.32 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ypolt1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice