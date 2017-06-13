Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 800 million yuan ($117.69 million) exchangeable bond
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rqkFis
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER