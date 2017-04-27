April 27Guangdong Tonze Electric Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 380 percent to 430 percent, or to be 128 million yuan to 141.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 26.7 million yuan

* Says inclusion of new company as main reason for the forecast

