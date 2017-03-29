March 29Guangdong Tonze Electric Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 330 percent to 380 percent, or to be 73.2 million yuan to 81.7 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.0 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are good operation performance and contribution from subsidiary

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ivme14

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)