UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 5 percent to 40 percent, or to be 241.8 million yuan to 322.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (230.3 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook announced on April 20, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 111.9 million yuan to 149.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (106.6 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GJ5Qjo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources