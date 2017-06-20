June 20Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/swXukR

