UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3Guangdong Wanlima Industry Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 35 percent, or to be 13.2 million yuan to 16.9 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.5 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are developed production capacity and decreased operating expense
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n9JwXs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources