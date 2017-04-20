April 20Guangdong Wanlima Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.65 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares, to distribute 2.5 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividend and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.5 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ysz5iW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)