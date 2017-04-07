April 7Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 48.3 percent to 54.7 percent, or to be 1.4 billion yuan to 1.6 billion yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 3.09 billion yuan

* The reason for the forecast is decreased porker price and broiler due to H7N9 event effect

