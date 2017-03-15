UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($723.39 million) bonds
* Says size of first tranche is up to 600 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2nrM1UJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9119 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources