June 5 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9

