April 17Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 294.9 percent, or to be 32 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.1 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NGcJz6

