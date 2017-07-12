BRIEF-Guangdong Zhengye Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 303.56 pct to 333.56 pct

July 12(Reuters) - Guangdong Zhengye Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 303.56 percent to 333.56 percent, or to be 80.5 million yuan to 86.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 19.9 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are enhanced smart equipment and new material technology and expanded sales scale of lithium battery business as well as contribution from subsidiaries

