BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
March 23 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it sees Q1 net profit to rise 15-20 percent y/y to 106.6-111.3 million yuan($15.48-16.16 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n9Xlow
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8881 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Interim data from a phase 2A study evaluating Cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Approves allottment of NCDs worth 5.60 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rzekBw) Further company coverage: