* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire zhanjiang firm for 208.68 million yuan ($30.66 million)
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
* Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for the treatment of opioid use disorder