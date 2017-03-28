UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves its joint venture with Mitsubishi Motors Corp to kick off engine project with investment at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2otvJu3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8838 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources