BRIEF-Vita 34 ag wins MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V. as new strategic investor
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACQUIRES MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V. AS A NEW STRATEGIC INVESTOR AND SECURES SUPPORT FOR FURTHER CORPORATE ACTION
April 12 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling unit set up a Heze-based pharma tech JV with Wang Fengtan
* Says the JV is capitalized at 20 million yuan and the controlling unit invested 10.2 million yuan, holding a 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GdJ435
(Beijing Headline News)
Says Cosentyx shows sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80 percent of patients at 3 years
REG-INNATE PHARMA : DOSE-ESCALATION DATA SHOW FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE AND PROMISING CLINICAL ACTIVITY FOR IPH4102