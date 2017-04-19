BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd
* Says company owner and senior management plan to invest up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.25 million) to increase shareholdings in the company in next 24 months from April 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pRGOpr
($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners