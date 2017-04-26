UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 82.6 million yuan to 107.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 82.6 million yuan
* Says optimization of the industrial structure and steady progress of emerging business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qZ7eHj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources