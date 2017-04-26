April 26Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 82.6 million yuan to 107.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 82.6 million yuan

* Says optimization of the industrial structure and steady progress of emerging business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qZ7eHj

