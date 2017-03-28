March 28 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd :

* On 28 March 2017, company entered into Second Commitment Letter

* Company agreed to provide a corporate guarantee in favour of bank for 25% of repayment obligations of borrower

* Loan will be used by borrower to finance construction cost of its property project in Tianjin

* Deal for principal amount of RMB3.0 billion

* Borrower is Tianjin Jinnan Xincheng Real Estate Development Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: