BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd :
* FY net profit increased by 5% to RMB7.06 billion
* Proposed final dividend of RMB0.70 per share
* FY revenue increased by 21% to RMB53.73 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
* Group has set a contracted sales target of RMB73 billion for year
* For second year running group met its full year contracted sales target, with contracted sales increasing to RMB60.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: