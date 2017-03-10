March 10 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd :

* FY net profit increased by 5% to RMB7.06 billion

* Proposed final dividend of RMB0.70 per share

* FY revenue increased by 21% to RMB53.73 billion

* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"

* Group has set a contracted sales target of RMB73 billion for year

* For second year running group met its full year contracted sales target, with contracted sales increasing to RMB60.9 billion