WRAPUP 4-Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
May 2 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd :
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
* Qtrly total revenue rmb4.65 billion versus rmb53.82 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: