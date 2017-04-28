BRIEF-Horizon Pharma presents data analyses demonstrating clinical benefit of Krystexxa
* Horizon Pharma Plc presents new data analyses further demonstrating clinical benefit of Krystexxa® (pegloticase) in patients with uncontrolled gout
April 28 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 5.1 million yuan to set up a bioengineering JV in Guangxi with partner, and to own 51 percent stake in JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DykcrG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Horizon Pharma Plc presents new data analyses further demonstrating clinical benefit of Krystexxa® (pegloticase) in patients with uncontrolled gout
June 14 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer has denied allegations it over-charged for cancer medicines in South Africa following an investigation launched on Tuesday into three drug companies by the country's competition watchdog.
* TSO3 Inc says now plans to seek 510(k) clearance for its sterizone VP4 sterilizer from U.S. regulators