March 21 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 845 million yuan ($122.70 million) in share private placement to fund projects, share trade to resume on March 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nNpeCH; bit.ly/2nNwej6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)