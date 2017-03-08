March 8 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 28.8 million yuan to 36.6 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 26.1 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are stable development of main business and increased sales revenue in both cosmetic and overseas market

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nXtr4d

