BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 14
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 17 and the dividend will be paid on April 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uMHwlQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility