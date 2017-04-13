BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 13 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise to 166.6-184.8 million yuan ($24.20-$26.84 million) from 60.6 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o9MQ3A
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8851 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.