April 24 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd :

* Says guangzhou Yuexiu Group Co Ltd will be the controlling shareholder of co after 41.68 percent stake of shares transferred gratuitously from Guangzhou State-owned Asset Development Holdings Ltd

* Says Guangzhou Yuexiu Group will own 54.25 percent stake in co after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1Zx27h

