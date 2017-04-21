April 21 Guangzhou Zhujiang Brewery Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 57.1 million yuan to 85.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (57.1 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales and decreased financing expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Me0SuO

