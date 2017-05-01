BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 1 Guaranty Bancshares Inc
* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - initial public offering of 2 million shares of common stock pursuant to registration statement on form S-1 filed with U.S. SEC
* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $26.00 and $28.00 per share
* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - common stock is expected to trade on NASDAQ global select market under symbol "GNTY" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock