May 1 Guaranty Bancshares Inc

* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock

* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - initial public offering of 2 million shares of common stock pursuant to registration statement on form S-1 filed with U.S. SEC

* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $26.00 and $28.00 per share

* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - common stock is expected to trade on NASDAQ global select market under symbol "GNTY"