April 13 Gudou Holdings Ltd :

* Group is expected to record unaudited consolidated net profit of between RMB1.4 million and RMB5.7 million for three months ended 31 March 2017

* Expected result mainly due to recognition of sales of joyful apartments

* "Group is expected to record a lower level of finance costs for period than corresponding period in 2016"