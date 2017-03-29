March 29 Guerbet SA:

* FY net income 28.9 million euros ($31.2 million) versus 39.9 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 54.6 million euros versus 56.2 million euros year ago

* Will propose a dividend of 0.85 euro per share, up 30 percent

* Slight growth in revenue expected in 2017 at constant exchange rates

* 2017 EBITDA should grow faster than revenue

* Guerbet should be able to carry on lowering its debt ratio in 2017