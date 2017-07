BRIEF-Guerbet to phase out Hexabrix and Optimark sales globally

July 10 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA

* Reg-Guerbet Announces Plans to Streamline

Its Contrast Media Portfolio

* WILL PHASE OUT SALES THROUGHOUT WORLD OF TWO PRODUCTS: HEXABRIX® (MEGLUMINE AND SODIUM IOXAGLATE) AND OPTIMARK® (GADOVERSETAMIDE).

* ‍SALES OF OPTIMARK® WILL END FIRST JULY 26, 2017 IN EUROPEAN UNION COUNTRIES​

* ‍OPTIMARK® PHASE OUT WILL BE PROGRESSIVELY IMPLEMENTED IN OTHER GEOGRAPHIC AREAS UNTIL END OF 2019​

* ‍HEXABRIX® SALES IN EUROPE, ASIA AND LATIN AMERICA WILL PROGRESSIVELY CEASE, BY END OF 2019 AT LATEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)