May 24 Guess? Inc

* guess?, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.11

* Guess inc qtrly retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 15% in u.s. Dollars and constant currency

* Sees fy earnings per share $0.34 to $0.44

* Guess inc sees q2 consolidated net revenue in u.s. Dollars increase between 2.0% and 4.0%

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guess inc sees fy 2018 consolidated net revenue in u.s. Dollars increase between 3.5% and 5.0%

* Guess inc sees fy 2018 gaap operating margin 2.2% to 2.9%

* Guess inc sees q2 gaap operating margin 2.2% to 3.0%

* Guess inc sees q2 adjusted operating margin 2.2% to 3.0%

* Guess inc sees fy 2018 adjusted operating margin 2.3% to 3.0%

* Guess inc sees fy 2018 adjusted eps $0.34 to $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $559.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S