May 2 Guidance Software Inc:

* Guidance software reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $26.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $112 million to $118 million

* Guidance Software Inc - company is reaffirming its guidance for year ending December 31, 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $115.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S