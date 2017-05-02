BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Guidance Software Inc:
* Guidance software reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $26.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $112 million to $118 million
* Guidance Software Inc - company is reaffirming its guidance for year ending December 31, 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $115.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited