March 2 Guidewire Software Inc

* Guidewire software announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $115.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $109.1 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* License and other revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 was $64.1 million, an increase of 20% from q2 of fiscal 2016

* Sees q3 revenue $102.0 million - $106.0 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $491.0 million - $499.0 million

* Sees license and other revenue for q3 2017 of $43.0 million - $45.0 million

* Guidewire software inc sees fy non-gaap net income per share $0.67 - $0.74

* Sees q3 gaap loss per share $0.31 - $0.26; sees q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.05 - $0.02

* Sees license and other revenue for fy 2017 of $256.0 million - $262.0 million

* Guidewire software inc sees q3 non-gaap net loss per share $0.05 - $0.02

* Guidewire software inc sees fiscal 2017 gaap net loss per share of $0.12 - $0.04

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $489.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $489.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $114.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S