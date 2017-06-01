BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Guidewire Software Inc:
* Guidewire Software announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue $123.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Guidewire Software Inc sees q4 revenue $165.8 million - $169.8 million
* Guidewire Software Inc sees q4 fiscal 2017 gaap net income per share $0.12 - $0.15
* Guidewire Software Inc sees q4 fiscal 2017 non-gaap net income per share $0.36 - $0.40
* Guidewire Software Inc sees full year fiscal 2017 revenue $499.0 million - $503.0 million
* Guidewire Software Inc sees full year fiscal 2017 gaap net income per share $0.05 - $0.07
* Guidewire software inc sees full year fiscal 2017 non-gaap net income per share $0.82 - $0.86
* Guidewire Software Inc - guidewire continues to target term license revenue growth of 20 pct or higher for current fiscal year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $181.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $496.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.