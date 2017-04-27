April 27Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 150 percent to 200 percent, or to be 67.6 million yuan to 81.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (27 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TRsGnd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)