BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Guilin Sanjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 225 million yuan to 292.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 225 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qvkm8N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors