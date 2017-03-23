BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
March 23 Guillemot Corporation SA:
* FY consolidated net income 3.1 million euros ($3.34 million) versus 7.0 million euros year ago
* FY recurring operating income 0.6 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 64.2 million euros versus 65.8 million euros year ago
* The group expects revenue and operating profit growth in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mwGVK8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)